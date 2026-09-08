BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim a $1,500 First Bet for Week 1 NFL

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night, and you can maximize your opening week action with a BetMGM bonus code . New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use code SI1500 and place their first wager on any game during Week 1. BetMGM's welcome offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available as of Sept. 8.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 1 NFL

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for first-time bettors. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any Week 1 NFL matchup. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets break down:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Seattle versus New England and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, additional MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Week 1 NFL betting

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on a Week 1 NFL game:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code SI1500. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any Week 1 NFL matchup. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within seven days. Use your bonus bets on any BetMGM market before withdrawing winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus offers and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. You can find these promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Check back frequently to discover new ways to enhance your Week 1 NFL bets and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.