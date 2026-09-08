BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim a $1,500 First Bet for Week 1 NFL
The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night, and you can maximize your opening week action with a BetMGM bonus code. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use code SI1500 and place their first wager on any game during Week 1. BetMGM's welcome offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available as of Sept. 8.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 1 NFL
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for first-time bettors. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any Week 1 NFL matchup. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Here's how the bonus bets break down:
- If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.
- For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Seattle versus New England and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.
MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, additional MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Week 1 NFL betting
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on a Week 1 NFL game:
- Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code SI1500.
- Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account.
- Place your first real money wager on any Week 1 NFL matchup.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within seven days.
- Use your bonus bets on any BetMGM market before withdrawing winnings.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review.
Additional promotions available at BetMGM
BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus offers and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. You can find these promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Check back frequently to discover new ways to enhance your Week 1 NFL bets and beyond.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.