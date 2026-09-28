BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1,500 Bonus Bets fir Eagles vs. Bears

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The Eagles visit the Bears for Monday Night Football, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up as a new user. This offer is available through Sept. 28, and you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available welcome offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday's matchup

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new users the chance to place a qualifying bet on the Eagles vs. Bears game with added protection. Here's how it breaks down: make a minimum deposit of $10 and place your first real money wager on any market for Monday's game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Your bonus bets are issued based on your wager amount. If you bet $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet. If you wager more than $50 and lose, you get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Eagles vs. Bears and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Key terms to know:

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

You must use each bonus bet before you can withdraw any winnings.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

You earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Eagles vs. Bears

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on Monday's game:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Eagles vs. Bears game and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any market before withdrawing your winnings.

For more details on what BetMGM offers, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so check back often to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.