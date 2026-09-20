BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs. Texans
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
New bettors can claim a welcome offer for the Bengals vs. Texans matchup on Sunday, Sept. 20. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up. This promotion ranks among the best sportsbook promos available today. A code is required to claim this offer.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Bengals vs. Texans
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" delivers a straightforward welcome bonus for first-time users. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Bengals vs. Texans game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Here's how the bonus structure works:
- If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Bengals vs. Texans and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.
- You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which serve as bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.
The bonus bets themselves do not return your original stake when used. If you win your initial wager on the Bengals vs. Texans game, you keep your winnings immediately and do not receive bonus bets. The code "SI1500" is required at registration to activate this promotion.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Bengals vs. Texans
Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on the Bengals vs. Texans game:
- Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button.
- Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification.
- Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" during signup.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account.
- Navigate to the Bengals vs. Texans game and place your first real money wager on any market.
- If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours, valid for seven days.
- Use your bonus bets on any BetMGM market before attempting to withdraw winnings.
For more details on BetMGM's features and user experience, read our BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers
BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find current boosts, parlay offers, and other ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or website. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.