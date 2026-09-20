BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs. Texans

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer for the Bengals vs. Texans matchup on Sunday, Sept. 20. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up. This promotion ranks among the best sportsbook promos available today. A code is required to claim this offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Bengals vs. Texans

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" delivers a straightforward welcome bonus for first-time users. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Bengals vs. Texans game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Bengals vs. Texans and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which serve as bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

The bonus bets themselves do not return your original stake when used. If you win your initial wager on the Bengals vs. Texans game, you keep your winnings immediately and do not receive bonus bets. The code "SI1500" is required at registration to activate this promotion.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Bengals vs. Texans

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on the Bengals vs. Texans game:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" during signup. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Bengals vs. Texans game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours, valid for seven days. Use your bonus bets on any BetMGM market before attempting to withdraw winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and user experience, read our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find current boosts, parlay offers, and other ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or website. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.