BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for Falcons vs. Saints MNF

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are set to face off on Monday Night Football, and you can make the most of this matchup with a BetMGM bonus code . New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they sign up before Oct. 5 and place their first wager on this game. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. This welcome offer is among the best sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Falcons vs. Saints

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a generous welcome offer for first-time users. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10 and place your first real money wager on any market, including the Falcons vs. Saints game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Saints to win and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets. If you wagered less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet matching your stake.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You must use bonus bets on any available market; they cannot be withdrawn as cash.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

Win or lose your first bet, you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, additional MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Falcons vs. Saints matchup.

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM promo code "SI1500" during signup. Verify your identity by providing your personal information and driver's license. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Falcons vs. Saints game. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for established customers. These promotions change frequently and cover a wide range of sports and betting markets. To discover what's currently available, log into your BetMGM account and navigate to the "Promos" section within the sportsbook app. You'll find daily offers, parlay boosts, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.