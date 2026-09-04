BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for Miami vs. Stanford

New bettors can claim a generous welcome offer for Friday night's Miami vs. Stanford matchup on Sept. 4. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on this ACC opener. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available for college football betting.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Miami vs. Stanford

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new customers. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market, including the Miami vs. Stanford game. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets break down:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $1,500 and lose, you get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

For example, suppose you place a $1,500 first bet on Miami vs. Stanford and the outcome doesn't go your way. BetMGM credits your account with five $300 bonus bets that you can use on any sport or market within the next week. If you win your initial wager, you keep your winnings and can start betting with your own funds immediately.

MGM Rewards Points are a valuable benefit that unlock multiple redemption options. You can use them as bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, convert them to MGM Rewards Points for hotel stays and experiences, transfer them to Marriott Bonvoy Points, or redeem them for merchandise and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for the Miami vs. Stanford game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on Miami vs. Stanford:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Click the registration button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the college football section and find the Miami vs. Stanford matchup. Place your first real money wager on any market for this game. If your bet loses, BetMGM automatically credits your bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions and boosts

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for both new and existing customers. Beyond the welcome offer, you can find daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers give you multiple ways to add value to your bets throughout the college football season and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.