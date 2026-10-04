BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for NFL Week 4 Sunday

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer on NFL Week 4 Sunday with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. This promotion gives you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager doesn't land, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. You'll also earn rewards by exploring sportsbook promos available on Oct. 4.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 4 Sunday

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market during NFL Week 4 Sunday to qualify. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. If it loses, BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets break down. Wagers of $50 or less earn one bonus bet matching your stake. Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on other NFL Week 4 Sunday games or upcoming matchups.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full range of rewards options at the MGM Rewards program page .

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash; you must use them on additional wagers.

Your original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.

The offer applies to any sports market available on BetMGM Sportsbook.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 4 Sunday

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on NFL Week 4 Sunday games.

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button to begin registration. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to any NFL Week 4 Sunday game and place your first real money wager using the bonus code SI1500. If your bet loses, BetMGM automatically credits your account with bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional NFL Week 4 Sunday matchups or other sports before they expire in seven days.

For a detailed look at all BetMGM features and promotions, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and selecting the "Promos" tab. Updated offers appear regularly, giving you multiple ways to add value to your betting experience beyond your initial welcome bonus.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.