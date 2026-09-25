BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for Week 4 College Football

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Week 4 college football brings conference season into full focus, and you can maximize your betting experience with a generous welcome offer. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" and place their first wager on any game during the slate. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Available as of Sept. 25, this promotion gives you the chance to explore sportsbook promos while betting on marquee matchups like Texas at Tennessee at noon ET.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 4 college football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new players. After you register and deposit at least $10, place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings plus the $50 MGM Rewards Points bonus. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets are distributed:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Texas versus Tennessee and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash. You must use each bonus bet before accessing any payout. When you use bonus bets, your original stake is not returned if you win. Target your first wager on any Week 4 matchup, from the noon ET kickoff through the evening slate.

MGM Rewards Points are a loyalty currency you can redeem for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code offer for Week 4

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on Week 4 college football.

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to any Week 4 college football game and place your first real money wager. If your bet loses, bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before the seven-day expiration.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly introduces bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, check the Promos tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other limited-time offers. These promotions rotate frequently, so returning to the Promos section ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.