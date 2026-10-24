BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1.5K Bonus Bets for Ole Miss vs. Texas

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM ahead of Saturday's SEC matchup between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas. The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up by Oct. 24. This offer is part of BetMGM's sportsbook promos available to first-time users.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Ole Miss vs. Texas

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" provides new customers with up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their first wager. Here's how it works: you make a deposit of at least $10, place your first real money bet on any market, and if that bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

For example, if you place a $1,500 first bet on Ole Miss vs. Texas and it loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets. If you wager $500 and lose, you'll get five $100 bonus bets. Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll want to use them quickly on additional wagers.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

You must be a first-time customer to claim this offer.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify.

Your first bet must be a real money wager on any sports market.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM that can be redeemed for various rewards including MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about MGM Rewards.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for the Ole Miss vs. Texas game

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on the Ole Miss vs. Texas matchup:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Ole Miss vs. Texas game and place your first real money bet on any market. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section. You'll find daily offers, parlay boosts, and other special promotions that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.