BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1.5K Bonus Bets for Steelers vs. Browns

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Thursday Night Football brings an AFC North showdown, and new bettors can capitalize on a generous up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. This welcome offer is available through Oct. 1, making it the perfect time to join and place your first wager on the Steelers vs. Browns matchup. Check out current sportsbook promos to compare all available offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday's game

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a first-bet offer that returns your stake in bonus bets if your initial wager loses. Here's what you need to know:

Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the welcome offer.

Place your first real money bet on any market for the Steelers vs. Browns game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered the full $1,500, or as one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Steelers vs. Browns and your bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $30 bet and it loses, you'll get one bonus bet equal to your $30 stake.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for Steelers vs. Browns

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on Thursday's game:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and register a new account using the promo code SI1500. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit to your account. Navigate to the Steelers vs. Browns game and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus offers and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can find these promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers give you multiple ways to add value to your bets beyond your initial welcome bonus.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.