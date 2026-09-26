BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1,5K Bonus Bets for Texas vs. Tennessee

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Get ready for an SEC showdown this Saturday. New bettors can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" when betting on Texas vs. Tennessee on Sept. 26. This offer delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare your options before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Texas vs. Tennessee

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer designed for first-time users. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any market, including the Texas vs. Tennessee matchup. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on Texas vs. Tennessee and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings immediately. However, you cannot withdraw bonus bets directly. You must use each bonus bet on a qualifying wager before you can cash out any resulting winnings. When you use a bonus bet, BetMGM does not return your original stake.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for this SEC game

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on Texas vs. Tennessee:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Click the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Texas vs. Tennessee game and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before withdrawing any winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. After you claim your welcome offer, check the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing offers. These promotions change frequently, so returning users can find fresh opportunities to add value to their bets throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.