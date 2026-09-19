BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1.5K Bonus Bets for Week 3 College Football

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Week 3 college football brings some of the season's most compelling matchups to the field on Saturday, September 19, and BetMGM has a welcome offer that rewards new bettors who want to get in on the action. Using the BetMGM bonus code, you can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on any of the day's games. This promotion is part of BetMGM's suite of sportsbook promos available to new users as of Sept. 19.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 3 college football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that gives you bonus bets if your first qualifying wager doesn't land. Here's how it breaks down:

You must make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place a real money wager on any market during Week 3 college football, including games like LSU at Ole Miss, Florida State at Alabama, or any other Saturday matchup.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Let's say you place a $500 first bet on the LSU versus Ole Miss game and it doesn't win. BetMGM would return $500 in bonus bets to your account, split into five $100 bonus credits. You could then use those bonus bets on any other Week 3 matchup or future sports events. Alternatively, if you wagered $40 on Florida State at Alabama and lost, you would receive one $40 bonus bet to use on another game.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Week 3 college football

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on Week 3 college football:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to any Week 3 college football game and place your qualifying wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within your account, valid for seven days. Use your bonus bets on any other Week 3 matchup or future sports events.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who already have an account. To discover what promotions are currently available, check the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers rotate frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other incentives tied to major sporting events throughout the week.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.