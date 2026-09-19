BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Florida State vs. Alabama

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM ahead of the Florida State vs. Alabama matchup on Sept. 19. The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on this game. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out sportsbook promos for more welcome offers available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Florida State vs. Alabama

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" is required to claim this welcome offer, and it applies to new users in most states. Here's how it works: you make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any market, including the Florida State vs. Alabama game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus bets are distributed based on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Florida State vs. Alabama and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets. If you wagered less than $50, you get one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You must use each bonus bet before withdrawing any winnings.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

Win or lose, you earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are a loyalty currency you can use for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Seminoles vs. Crimson Tide

Signing up and placing your first bet on Florida State vs. Alabama takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code "SI1500." Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Florida State vs. Alabama game. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within seven days. Use your bonus bets on any BetMGM market before withdrawing winnings.

For a complete overview of the sportsbook, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore more BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users. After you've claimed your welcome offer, head to the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover additional offers. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.