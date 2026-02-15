BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet for NBA All-Star Weekend and College Basketball

NBA All-Star Weekend brings excitement with the Rising Stars competition, while college basketball conference play intensifies. New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer for $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome promotion requires the bonus code SI1500 and applies to Sunday, Feb. 15 action across multiple sports, including sportsbook promos for winter games coverage.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works for All-Star Weekend betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with protection on their first real money wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, bettors can place their initial wager on any market, including NBA All-Star Weekend events or college basketball games. If the first bet wins, customers keep their winnings and can withdraw immediately.

When the first wager loses, BetMGM returns the stake as bonus bets within the $1,500 limit. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars competition and they fall short, you receive five bonus bets worth $200 each, totaling your original $1,000 stake. Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, while smaller amounts generate one bonus bet.

Key terms include:

• Bonus bets expire after seven days.

• New users must enter promo code SI1500 during registration.

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

• Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be wagered first.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for weekend action

Getting started with the BetMGM welcome offer takes just a few minutes before All-Star Weekend festivities begin.

Register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter bonus code SI1500 during the sign-up process. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, or winter games markets. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within seven days.

For more details about platform features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout major sporting events. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the mobile app. These rotating offers often coincide with marquee events like All-Star Weekend, providing enhanced value on popular betting markets and player props across multiple sports.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.