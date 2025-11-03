BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers Up to $1,500 for Monday Night Football
The Arizona Cardinals travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and new bettors can capitalize with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. This welcome offer provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on Monday, Nov. 3. New users can explore sportsbook promos and bet on this NFC showdown with added protection.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Cardinals vs Cowboys
New BetMGM customers can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive their first bet back if it loses, up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This BetMGM promo code requires a minimum $10 deposit and a qualifying wager on any sports market, including Monday Night Football between Arizona and Dallas. If your initial bet wins, you keep the cash winnings and your original stake.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 result in five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the lost amount. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Cowboys to cover the spread and lose, you receive five $200 bonus bets. If you wager $40 on Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett to throw two touchdown passes and lose, you get one $40 bonus bet.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Available for first-time BetMGM users only.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Monday Night Football
Claiming your bonus code for BetMGM takes just a few minutes before kickoff on Monday, Nov. 3. Follow these steps to get started:
- Click any BetMGM link on this page and enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Complete account verification with your personal information and identification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Cardinals vs Cowboys or any available market.
- If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets within 24 hours of settlement.
New users should read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional platform insights.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for its current customers, extending beyond the welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses in the app's dedicated promotions section. These offers frequently include Monday Night Football betting enhancements and NFC-specific wagering opportunities throughout the season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Monday Night Football.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.