BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for NBA All-Star Weekend USA vs. World Betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for new users betting on NBA All-Star Weekend's USA vs. World showdown. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and provides excellent value for sportsbook promos available through Feb. 15.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for USA vs. World betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers two distinct welcome promotions depending on your state. Most eligible states receive the $1,500 First Bet offer, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia users can claim a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion.

For the $1,500 First Bet offer, new users make their initial wager on any NBA All-Star Weekend market. If your bet on Team USA's explosive scoring attack wins, you keep your winnings and move forward. However, if your wager on the World team's three-point shooting advantage loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount:

• Bets over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each.

• Bets under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• A minimum $10 deposit activates the BetMGM promo code.

For example, if you wager $1,000 on Team USA covering the spread and lose, you receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. If you bet $500 on the total points going over and it falls short, you get five $100 bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for All-Star Weekend

Claiming your bonus code for BetMGM takes just minutes before USA vs. World tips off. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer:

Register your new BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter promo code SI1500 during signup. Verify your identity by providing required personal information and driver's license details. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any NBA All-Star Weekend market, including USA vs. World spreads, totals or player props. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or continue betting with your profits. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to continue wagering on basketball action.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers and special event bonuses throughout the basketball season. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced payouts on popular NBA markets and player performance bets during major events like All-Star Weekend. Check the 'Promos' tab within your BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover current offers and maximize your betting value on upcoming games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.