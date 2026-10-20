BetMGM Bonus CODE SI1500 for NBA: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back If Your First Bet Loses

NBA opening night is here, and the action starts Tuesday with a three-game tripleheader on NBC and Peacock. I'm ready to place my first wager, and I'm using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on a qualifying first bet. This offer is available as of Oct. 20, and it's one of the best sportsbook promos for new bettors looking to get started.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA Tip Off

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first real-money wager on any sport, including the NBA games on Tuesday. You must enter the code SI1500 during registration to qualify. Here's how the offer breaks down:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

Let's say you place a $1,500 qualifying bet on one of Tuesday's NBA matchups and your bet loses. You'll receive five $300 bonus bets back, totaling $1,500 in bonus credits to use on future wagers. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and don't receive bonus bets. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to activate this welcome offer, and you have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim it.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for NBA Tip Off

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your first bet on Tuesday's NBA games:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any NBA game from Tuesday's tripleheader. If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus bets and boosts for players who already have an account. You can find these ongoing promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section. The app displays all active offers, including sport-specific boosts and daily promotions, so you always know what's available for your next wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.