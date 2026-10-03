BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for Florida vs. Missouri

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer on Saturday, Oct. 3 when Florida visits Missouri. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets on this matchup. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available for new users looking to place their first wager on college football.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Florida vs Missouri

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" delivers a straightforward welcome offer for first-time customers. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market, including the Florida vs Missouri game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets are distributed:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Florida vs Missouri and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on additional college football matchups or other sports. You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Florida vs Missouri game

To claim this welcome offer and place your first bet on Florida vs Missouri, follow these steps:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code "SI1500". Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Florida vs Missouri game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, valid for seven days. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before withdrawing any winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM Sportsbook regularly introduces bonuses and boosts for returning customers throughout the year. These ongoing promotions vary by sport and season, giving you multiple opportunities to add value to your bets. To discover the latest available offers, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section, where you'll find all active promotions and their specific terms.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.