BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for NFL Sunday 4PM Games

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM this Sunday, Oct. 4, when the NFL Sunday 4 PM slate kicks off. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Sunday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new users the chance to place a first bet on any market across Sunday's slate. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500. For example, if you bet $1,500 on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets worth $300 each.

Here are the key terms:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Bonus bets are issued if your first wager loses.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets equal to 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

Win or lose, you also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the MGM Rewards program page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Sunday's games

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the NFL Sunday 4 PM slate:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first wager on any market from Sunday's games. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers before withdrawing winnings.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the week. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section. These offers vary by sport and event, so check back frequently to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and matchups.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.