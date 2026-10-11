BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for Ravens vs. Falcons

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The Ravens head to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday night, and new bettors can take advantage of a generous welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up on Oct. 11. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available for this matchup.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Ravens vs. Falcons

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that rewards new users with bonus bets if their first wager doesn't land. Here's how it works: place your initial bet on any market for the Ravens vs. Falcons game, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus bets are issued in multiple credits depending on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Ravens vs. Falcons matchup and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus credits totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet instead.

Here are the key terms:

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify for this offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

The offer applies to any sports market, so you can bet on the Ravens vs. Falcons game or any other sport.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this game

To claim this offer and place your first bet on Ravens vs. Falcons, follow these steps:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code "SI1500" during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first wager on any market for the Ravens vs. Falcons game on Sunday night. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within seven days. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers before withdrawing any winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Current promotions and daily offers can be found by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.