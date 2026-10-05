BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Monday's ALDS Games

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Monday, Oct. 5 brings two critical ALDS matchups, and new bettors can take advantage of current sportsbook promos to place wagers on the action. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up as a first-time user. This code is required to claim the welcome offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday's playoff games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new customers the ability to place a qualifying wager on either the White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays ALDS games with added protection. Here's what you need to know about this welcome offer:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.

Your first real money wager on any market qualifies for the bonus.

If your first bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued in increments based on your wager size and expire after seven days.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

For example, if you place a $500 first bet on the White Sox-Guardians game and it loses, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you wager more than $50, your bonus bets are split into five equal credits, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Monday's ALDS action

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on Monday's playoff games:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook registration page and enter your personal information, including your name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity as required by law. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays game and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours and will expire after seven days. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers before attempting to withdraw funds.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions beyond Monday's games

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the season. You can find current bonuses, boosts, and special offers by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section. These promotions change frequently and often target specific sports, leagues, or bet types, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.