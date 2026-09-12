BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back for College Football Week 2

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

College Football Week 2 arrives Saturday, Sept. 12, and it's packed with marquee matchups. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you bet on these games. New users can also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos for more welcome offers available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for College Football Week 2

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer for new users. You'll need to make a $10 minimum deposit and place your first real money wager on any market, including College Football Week 2 games. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on Ohio State vs. Texas and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, plus you can redeem them for MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Week 2

Signing up and placing your first bet on College Football Week 2 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM promo code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any College Football Week 2 game. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within seven days. Use your bonus bets on additional College Football Week 2 matchups or other sports.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore more BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers give you additional ways to maximize your College Football Week 2 action and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.