BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Cardinals vs. Seahawks
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock the $1,500 first bet offer for TNF between the Cardinals and Seahawks. With the spotlight on sportsbook promos this week, BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet stands out. The Seattle Seahawks just routed the Saints 44-13, while the Arizona Cardinals are reeling after losing RB James Conner and dropping a close game to the 49ers.
How to use the BetMGM bonus code for the Cardinals vs. Seahawks matchup
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is your key to BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet offer for the Cardinals vs. Seahawks. Register with code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place your first wager up to $1,500. If your first bet does not win, you will receive bonus bets back. Wagers of $50 or more get five bonus bets equal to 20% each, and smaller bets get one bonus bet for the full amount. Bonus bets expire in seven days.
Before claiming, review these key BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms to make sure you get the most out of the offer:
- The minimum deposit is $10.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers of $50+ receive five 20% bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the wager amount.
- The bonus code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
This bonus structure means you can confidently make a larger initial bet, knowing that if your first wager does not win, you will get bonus bets equal to your stake. It is a strategic advantage for bettors wanting to maximize their opening play.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer Cardinals vs. Seahawks
You can be ready to use your BetMGM welcome offer in a few minutes by following these steps:
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Learn more about the platform with our BetMGM review.
More ongoing BetMGM offers for existing users
Current BetMGM users can access additional promotional offers, boosts, and special features throughout the NFL season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Cardinals vs. Seahawks.
Compare Cardinals vs. Seahawks betting promos
Click on any link below to claim more welcome bonuses.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.