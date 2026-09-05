BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Clemson vs. LSU

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a BetMGM bonus code to earn bonus bets ahead of Saturday's Clemson vs. LSU matchup on Sept. 5. This welcome offer from one of the top sportsbook promos available today lets you place your first wager on this season opener and receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your bet loses. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Clemson vs. LSU

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer designed for new users making their first deposit and wager. Here's how it breaks down:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money bet on any market, including Clemson vs. LSU.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM that can also be redeemed for Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

For example, if you place a $500 first bet on Clemson vs. LSU and lose, you'll get five $100 bonus bets back to use on other games. If you win, you keep your winnings plus the $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for this game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Clemson vs. LSU:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Use the bonus code "SI1500" during the registration process. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Clemson vs. LSU game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus offers and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and visiting the Promos section, where you'll discover daily deals, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers to enhance your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.