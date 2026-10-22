BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for New England vs. Chicago Thursday Night Football

New England visits Chicago on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET for a Week 7 matchup on Prime Video. New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" as part of current sportsbook promos available on Oct. 22. This welcome offer requires a code and applies to your first qualifying bet on the game.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market to qualify. Here's how the bonus bets are distributed:

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on New England vs. Chicago and lose, you get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash. You must use each bonus bet before accessing any payout. Additionally, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, and you can redeem them for Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers through your account. Learn more about the full rewards program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Patriots-Bears game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on New England vs. Chicago:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code "SI1500" and have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place a real money wager on any market for the New England vs. Chicago game on Thursday. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500, valid for seven days. Use your bonus bets on any BetMGM market before withdrawing any winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and functionality, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can discover current boosts, enhanced odds, and other ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or website. These promotions change frequently, so checking the dedicated promos section ensures you stay informed about the latest opportunities available for your next wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.