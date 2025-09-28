SI

BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 4

Unlock the BetMGM bonus code with SI1500 for a $1,500 first bet bonus during NFL Week 4. Code SI1500 is required to claim.
NFL Week 4 is here, and using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is your key to the $1,500 first bet offer. The current landscape of sportsbook promos highlights BetMGM’s value. NFL Week 4 features top matchups and high-scoring showdowns, making now the perfect time to score the $1,500 first bet on BetMGM.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 4

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gives new users a shot at the $1,500 first bet bonus. Register with BetMGM and enter SI1500 to unlock this offer. Place your first wager up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 4 matchup. If your bet does not win, you will receive bonus bets equal to your stake. Wagers of $50 or more get five 20% bonus bets; wagers under $50 earn one bonus bet.

A few essential BetMGM Sportsbook terms and conditions should be top of mind before you get started:

  • A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
  • Bonus bets must be used within seven days.
  • $50+ wagers receive five 20% bonus bets if not a winner; wagers under $50 get one bonus bet equal to the stake.
  • The bonus code SI1500 is required at registration.
  • This offer is available to first-time users in eligible states only.

This setup allows you to wager confidently on NFL Week 4, knowing your first bet is backed by bonus bets if it does not hit. The bonus bet structure gives you the flexibility to explore more betting opportunities and maximize your opening play.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your NFL Week 4 BetMGM bonus with these steps

  1. Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
  2. Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
  3. Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
  4. Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet does not win.
  5. Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.

To learn more about the platform and its features, read our BetMGM review.

Existing BetMGM promotions for current users

Current BetMGM customers can explore additional promotional offers and odds boosts throughout NFL Week 4.

  • Pro Football SGP Boost Token: Use this token to increase the payout on a successful Same Game Parlay.
  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back in bonus bets if your first touchdown scorer pick scores second.

Other top betting promos for NFL Week 4

Here are other top welcome offers that you can claim to score thousands more in bonus bets.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

