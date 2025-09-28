BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF, unlocking a can’t-miss $1,500 first bet offer. With sportsbook promos ramping up for NFL showdown nights, BetMGM gives new users extra value on the $1,500 first bet. This Sunday Night Football clash features Micah Parsons facing his former team, making it perfect for high-stakes betting action.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Sunday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gives new users in eligible states a $1,500 first bet backed by bonus bets for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF. Place your first wager; if it doesn’t win, you get bonus bets equal to your stake. Wagers of $50 or more receive five bonus bets (each worth 20% of your qualifying wager). Wagers under $50 receive a single bonus bet equal to the wager amount. Bonus bets expire in seven days.
Before diving in, review these essential BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms and conditions to ensure you meet all requirements for the $1,500 first bet offer:
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- $50+ wagers receive five bonus bets; under $50 gets one bonus bet.
- The bonus code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
- This offer is available to first-time users only in eligible states.
- Only the first wager qualifies for promotion.
With this offer, you can confidently place a larger initial wager on the SNF matchup, knowing you will receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet doesn't win. This lets you take bigger swings on your favorite plays.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for the SNF showdown
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Read our in-depth BetMGM review for more platform details and expert insights.
Existing BetMGM user promotions and boosts
Current users can access additional promotional offers, bonus bet opportunities, and odds boosts for even more action on the SNF slate.
- Pro Football SGP Boost Token: Use this token to increase the payout on a successful Same Game Parlay.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back in bonus bets if your first touchdown scorer pick scores second.
More welcome offers for Packers vs. Cowboys
Claim thousands more in bonus bets from the nation’s top sportsbooks.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
