BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Sunday Night Football Chiefs vs. Giants
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet offer, making it one of the top sportsbook promos for Sunday Night Football. The $1,500 first bet promotion arrives as the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from a surprising 0-2 start against the New York Giants, who nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys last week.
How the BetMGM promo code SI1500 works for Chiefs vs. Giants
Using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gives you access to up to $1,500 in bonus bets if you lose your first BetMGM wager. Place your first bet after depositing at least $10, and if your initial bet does not win, you will receive one or five bonus bets. If you wager $50 or more, you’ll get five bonus bets — each worth 20% of your initial wager. Wagers under $50 get you one bonus bet equal to your original stake. Bonus bets are valid for seven days from the date of issuance.
Before getting started, here are the most important terms and conditions you need to know about BetMGM Sportsbook’s top offer:
- You must enter the BetMGM promo code SI1500 during registration.
- A $10 minimum deposit is required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- $50+ wagers get you five bonus bets, with each worth 20% of your first bet.
- Wagers under $50 get one bonus bet equal to the wager if the first bet doesn’t win.
With this bonus bet structure, bettors can confidently place their opening wager of up to $1,500 knowing they will receive bonus bets matching their stake if their first bet does not hit. Use this edge on your first Sunday Night Football bet to maximize your potential payout.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Chiefs vs Giants: How to claim your BetMGM offer
Follow these steps to ensure you remain eligible for the BetMGM bonus code offer for new users:
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
For more details on features, banking, and user experience, see our full BetMGM review.
Ongoing BetMGM promotions and boosts
Current BetMGM users can access ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and exclusive offers every week.
- Second Chance TD: Place a first touchdown scorer bet on any NFL game. If your player doesn’t score first but scores second, you get your full stake back in cash.
- College Football Parlay Boost Token: Get enhanced odds on your college football parlays for Week 4.
- College Football Odds Boost Token: Bet on any college football market and get a boosted payout if you win.
Compare the BetMGM bonus code with other SNF betting promos
Check out the new-user offers below from DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel — and how they compare with BetMGM’s Sunday Night Football welcome bonus.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.