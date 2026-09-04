BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 College Football

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

College Football Week 1 arrives Friday, Sept. 4, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and place their first wager on any game during the week's slate. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out all available sportsbook promos before you place your bets.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for College Football Week 1

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome bonus for first-time users. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10, place your first real money wager on any College Football Week 1 game, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus structure breaks down as follows:

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Clemson versus LSU and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

If your first wager wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. However, you cannot withdraw bonus bets right away. You must use each bonus bet before accessing any payout. Note that BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for Week 1

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on College Football Week 1:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any College Football Week 1 game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, which expire in seven days. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately and use any bonus bets on future wagers.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing users. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find daily offers, parlay boosts, and other ways to enhance your betting experience throughout the college football season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.