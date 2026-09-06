BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin square off on Sunday, Sept. 6, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they place their first wager on this matchup. BetMGM also offers other sportsbook promos for new and existing users throughout the year.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

When you use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500," you'll unlock a welcome offer that rewards your first bet on the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game. Here's what you need to know about this promotion:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame and your bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet instead. You can learn more about MGM Rewards Points and how to redeem them by visiting the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game and select your desired market. Enter your wager amount and confirm your bet. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details about BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing bettors. After you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find additional promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and visiting the "Promos" tab. These offers change frequently, so check back often to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.