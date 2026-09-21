BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K Bonus Bets Back for Giants vs. Rams Monday Night Football

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The Giants head to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday night, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up as a new user. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available on Sept. 21.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new users the chance to earn bonus bets on their first wager. Here's how it breaks down: make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money bet on any market, including the Giants vs. Rams matchup. If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus structure works like this:

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Giants vs. Rams and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points can be used for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code for Giants vs. Rams

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Monday Night Football:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code "SI1500." Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Giants vs. Rams game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within seven days.

For more details on what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so check back often to see what's available for upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.