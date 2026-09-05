BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K Bonus Bets for Week 1 College Football

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

College Football Week 1 Saturday brings a loaded slate of matchups, headlined by Clemson at LSU at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. Whether you're eyeing the early games or the primetime showdown, you can maximize your betting experience with a BetMGM bonus code available on Sept. 5. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their first wager, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use code SI1500 to unlock this welcome offer and place your qualifying bet on any game from Saturday's slate.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for College Football Week 1

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new customers. Deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first real money wager on any market you choose, including games from College Football Week 1 Saturday. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet for your full stake.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Clemson versus LSU and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, you walk away with $50 in MGM Rewards Points. These points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed across multiple reward categories to enhance your overall betting experience.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Saturday's games

Claiming your bonus is simple and takes just a few minutes.

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SI1500 during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any College Football Week 1 Saturday game or market. If your bet loses, your stake is returned as bonus bets within your account. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers before withdrawing any winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus offers and betting boosts for established customers. To discover what promotions are currently available, log into your BetMGM Sportsbook account and navigate to the Promos section within the app. You'll find daily deals, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers designed to add extra value to your bets throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.