BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Cowboys vs. Commanders

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The Commanders and Cowboys square off Sunday, and new bettors can capitalize on a generous welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up today. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available as of Sept. 20.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Commanders vs. Cowboys

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a substantial welcome offer for first-time users. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion on the Commanders vs. Cowboys matchup:

Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new BetMGM account.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.

If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 bonus credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Commanders vs. Cowboys and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and lose, you'll get one $40 bonus bet instead. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for various perks, including additional bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full range of rewards at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this matchup

Signing up and placing your first bet on the Commanders vs. Cowboys is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and complete the registration form with your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Commanders vs. Cowboys game and select your preferred betting market. Place your first real money wager on the game. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before they expire in seven days.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions vary by sport and season, so it's worth checking the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to stay updated on the latest offers. You'll find everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts and other enhanced odds opportunities designed to maximize your betting value.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.