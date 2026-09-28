BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
The Eagles visit the Bears for Monday Night Football, and new bettors can take advantage of a up to $1,500 in bonus bets welcome offer. You'll need the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim this promotion as of Sept. 28. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday's matchup
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer for new users. Here's how it works:
- Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including the Eagles versus Bears game.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.
- Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, whether you win or lose your first bet.
For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Eagles-Bears game and it loses, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you wagered $40 and lost, you'd get one bonus bet for that amount.
MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Eagles versus Bears
Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Monday's game:
- Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SI1500 during signup.
- Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit to your new account.
- Navigate to the Eagles versus Bears game and place your first real money wager on any market.
- If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within your account.
- Use your bonus bets on any sport or market before withdrawing winnings.
For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review.
Additional promotions available at BetMGM
BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus offers and betting boosts for existing customers. You can find these promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These offers change frequently, so check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.