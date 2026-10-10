BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Georgia vs. Alabama

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Get ready for a top-tier SEC matchup this Saturday, Oct. 10. New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 on Georgia vs. Alabama. You'll also earn $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out current sportsbook promos to compare all available welcome offers before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Georgia vs. Alabama

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market to qualify. Here's what you need to know about this promotion:

You'll receive bonus bets equal to your losing wager, distributed as five $300 bonus bets if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash; you must use them on additional wagers.

Bonus bets do not return your original stake when they win.

You earn $50 MGM Rewards Points whether your first bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $500 bet on Georgia vs. Alabama and lose, you'll receive five $100 bonus bets to use on other markets. If your $500 wager wins, you keep your winnings and still get the $50 MGM Rewards Points. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this game

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Georgia vs. Alabama:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup and select your bet. Enter your wager amount and confirm your bet. If your bet loses, bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers. You can find daily bonuses, odds boosts, and other special promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and visiting the Promos tab. These offers change frequently, so check back often to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.