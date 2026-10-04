BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Lions vs. Panthers

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, and new bettors can take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through Oct. 5. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer requires a code and applies to new users only.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Lions vs. Panthers

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Here's how the bonus bets are structured:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Lions vs. Panthers matchup and lose, BetMGM returns your stake as five $300 bonus bets. If your $100 wager loses, you receive one $100 bonus bet to use on another market.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code offer for Sunday's game

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Lions vs. Panthers:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and complete the registration process with your personal information and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account. Enter the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" during registration or in the promo code field. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Lions vs. Panthers game on Oct. 5. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can find these offers by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. Check back frequently to discover daily deals, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers designed to enhance your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.