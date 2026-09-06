BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer for the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup on Sept. 6 by using a BetMGM bonus code . This promotion gives you up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on the game. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare all your options before placing your bet.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Louisville vs. Mississippi

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first bet in bonus bets if it loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion for the Louisville vs. Mississippi game:

You must be a first-time customer and deposit at least $10 to qualify.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Louisville vs. Mississippi and your bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $75 bet and it loses, you'll get one $75 bonus bet. You can use these bonus bets on any sport or market at BetMGM.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Louisville vs. Mississippi game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Louisville vs. Mississippi:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SI1500" during signup. Verify your identity by providing your personal information and driver's license. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup. If your bet loses, you'll automatically receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any sport or market before they expire in seven days.

For more details about BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can find these offers by navigating to the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These promotions change frequently, so check back often to discover new ways to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.