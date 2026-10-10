BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Texas vs. Oklahoma

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Get ready for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 12. New bettors can claim a up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" and place their first wager on this matchup. This welcome offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available today, and it requires a code to claim.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Texas vs. Oklahoma

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's how it breaks down:

Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Texas vs. Oklahoma game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether you win or lose.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on Texas vs. Oklahoma and it doesn't win, you'll get five bonus bets worth $300 each. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet. You can then use these bonus bets on other games throughout the week. When you use bonus bets, your stake doesn't return if you win, but your winnings do.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Red River Showdown

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Texas vs. Oklahoma:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM promo code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account. Navigate to the Texas vs. Oklahoma game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers throughout the week before they expire.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing customers

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for returning players. Existing customers can find these offers by visiting the Promos tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.