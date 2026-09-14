BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back If Your Broncos-Chiefs First Bet Loses

Patrick Mahomes returns to the field Monday night as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos in a matchup that has the entire AFC West watching closely. If you're looking to place a wager on this game, now is the perfect time to sign up with BetMGM and claim a welcome offer. The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users available on Sept. 14. This is one of the most generous sportsbook promos in the industry.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday Night Football

When you use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500," you're setting yourself up for a substantial welcome offer on your first wager. Here's how it works: deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first real money bet on any market, including the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Broncos vs Chiefs game and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet instead.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You must be a first-time customer to claim this offer.

The bonus applies to any sports market, including Monday Night Football.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be used for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Broncos vs Chiefs game

Signing up and placing your first bet on Monday Night Football is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code "SI1500." Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on the Broncos vs Chiefs game or any other market. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on any available market within seven days.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, head to the "Promos" section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing promotions. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.