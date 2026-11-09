BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back If Your First Bet on NBA or NFL Game Loses

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 as of Nov. 9 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer is one of the top sportsbook promos available for Monday Night Football and the NBA slate. Place your first bet on Bills vs. Vikings or any game from the eight-game NBA card to get started.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Monday Night Football and NBA betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users. If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500. The code is required at registration to activate this welcome offer.

Here is a breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

New users must enter the BetMGM promo code SI1500 during sign-up to qualify.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 are returned as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying amount.

Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement before any withdrawal is requested.

Only winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, not the bonus bets themselves.

The offer is valid through Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place a $1,500 qualifying bet on the Bills vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game and it loses, BetMGM issues five bonus bets of $300 each, totaling $1,500. If that same bet wins, you keep your winnings outright and the bonus is not triggered. You could also use your qualifying bet on any of the eight NBA games on Monday's slate, including Denver at Houston at 8:30 PM ET.

Current odds for Monday Night Football and Monday NBA games

Bills vs. Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Spread: Bills -3.

Moneyline: Bills -170, Vikings +150.

Total: Check the BetMGM app for the current total.

Denver at Houston (NBA, 8:30 PM ET)

Current spread, moneyline, and total odds are available on the BetMGM app.

Odds are subject to change and may differ at the time you place your bet.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Monday's games

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on Monday Night Football or the NBA slate.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal details, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SI1500, when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method, such as a credit card or PayPal, and deposit at least $10. Navigate to Monday Night Football or any NBA game and place your first real-money wager of up to $1,500. If your bet loses, collect your bonus bets and wager them once before requesting a withdrawal.

Read our full BetMGM review for more details on the platform.

More BetMGM offers for existing users on Monday Night Football and NBA nights

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay bonuses by visiting the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers are updated regularly and often align with major events like Monday Night Football and busy NBA slates. Checking the app before placing any wager is a smart habit for anyone looking to get added value from their bets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.