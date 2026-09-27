BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back If Your First Bet on Week 3 Loses

Sunday, September 27 brings a loaded slate of NFL action across multiple windows, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they place their first wager on any game. This offer is available as of Sept. 27, and you can explore sportsbook promos across the industry to compare welcome bonuses.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 3 Sunday

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new users. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any market, including games on NFL Week 3 Sunday. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wager $1,500 on a Week 3 Sunday game and lose, you receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for various benefits, including Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Week 3 Sunday

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on NFL Week 3 Sunday:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Navigate to any NFL Week 3 Sunday game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours, valid for seven days. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately and use your $50 MGM Rewards Points on future plays.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the NFL season. You can find these offers by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section, where daily deals and game-specific bonuses appear. Check back frequently to maximize your betting value on upcoming games.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.