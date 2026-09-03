BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back If Your Week 1 Bet Doesn't Win

College football's opening week arrives Thursday, Sept. 3, with 132 games spanning five days and a deep menu of betting opportunities. New bettors can claim a welcome offer using the BetMGM bonus code to place their first wager on Week 1 matchups. This promotion is one of the top sportsbook promos available right now, and it's designed to give you a strong start to the college football season.

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How the BetMGM Bonus Code Works for Week 1 College Football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if it doesn't hit. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion for Week 1 games:

Use the bonus code "SI1500" when registering as a new user.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify.

Place your first real money wager on any Week 1 college football matchup.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Colorado versus Georgia Tech and it doesn't win, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future Week 1 games. If you place a $40 wager on any Thursday matchup and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet back.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your BetMGM Bonus Code for Week 1

Follow these steps to register and place your first wager on Week 1 college football:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook registration page and enter the bonus code "SI1500". Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the college football section and select your Week 1 matchup. Place your first real money wager on any game during the opening week. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional Promotions Available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the college football season. You can find these offers by checking the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These promotions change frequently and often include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers tied to major games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.