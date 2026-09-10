BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back on 49ers vs Rams
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are heading down under for an unprecedented matchup. On Sept. 10, these NFC West rivals will square off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the first regular-season NFL game ever played in Australia. If you're looking to get in on the action, now is the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on this historic matchup. BetMGM is one of the top sportsbook promos available today.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for 49ers vs Rams
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new players a straightforward welcome offer. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any market, including the 49ers vs Rams game. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Here's how the bonus bets work:
- If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.
- If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.
- For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the 49ers vs Rams and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.
- Win or lose, you also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points.
MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, or you can convert them into Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for the 49ers vs Rams game
Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on the 49ers vs Rams matchup:
- Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button.
- Enter your personal information, including name, address, and email address.
- Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account.
- Navigate to the 49ers vs Rams game and place your first real money wager on any market.
- If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours.
- Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers before withdrawing your winnings.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our full BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users
BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed their welcome offer. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. You'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.