BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back on 49ers vs Rams

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are heading down under for an unprecedented matchup. On Sept. 10, these NFC West rivals will square off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the first regular-season NFL game ever played in Australia. If you're looking to get in on the action, now is the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on this historic matchup. BetMGM is one of the top sportsbook promos available today.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for 49ers vs Rams

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new players a straightforward welcome offer. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any market, including the 49ers vs Rams game. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets work:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the 49ers vs Rams and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

Win or lose, you also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, or you can convert them into Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for the 49ers vs Rams game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on the 49ers vs Rams matchup:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the 49ers vs Rams game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers before withdrawing your winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed their welcome offer. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. You'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.