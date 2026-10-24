BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 8

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College football Week 8 arrives Saturday, Oct. 24, and it's packed with marquee matchups from noon through late night. Whether you're eyeing Indiana at Michigan, Texas A&M at Alabama, Ole Miss at Texas, or Houston at Utah, BetMGM Sportsbook has you covered with a welcome offer for new users.

Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up today. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available, and it's perfect for placing your first wager on any Week 8 game.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 8 college football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for first-time users. You'll make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money bet on any market, including Week 8 college football games. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on Indiana at Michigan and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about BetMGM Rewards.

The offer applies to any Week 8 matchup, whether you're betting on the noon ET games like Indiana at Michigan, the afternoon slate featuring Texas A&M at Alabama, the primetime showdown of Ole Miss at Texas, or the late-night Big 12 clash between Houston and Utah. Win or lose your first bet, you'll receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for Week 8 college football

Signing up and placing your first bet on Week 8 college football takes just a few minutes.

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Week 8 college football games and select your bet. Place your first real money wager on any market for any Saturday game. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent Week 8 matchup or other sports market.

For more details on BetMGM's features and user experience, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for returning customers throughout the college football season. After you've claimed your welcome offer, head to the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other limited-time offers. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on extra value for your Week 8 bets and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.