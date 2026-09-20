BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for NFL Sunday

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

NFL Week 2 Sunday brings a full slate of matchups across the early and late windows, with games running throughout the day. If you're looking to place wagers on these contests, you can use a BetMGM bonus code to unlock a welcome offer. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with code SI1500 on Sept. 20. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available for the day's action.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 2 Sunday

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first wager in bonus bets if it doesn't hit. Here's how it breaks down:

You must be a first-time user and deposit at least $10 to qualify.

Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including NFL Week 2 Sunday games.

If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on a Bengals-Texans matchup and the bet loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets to use on other NFL Week 2 Sunday games. If you win that initial $1,500 bet, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. The bonus bets themselves cannot be withdrawn as cash, but you must use them on additional wagers before cashing out any resulting winnings.

MGM Rewards Points are a loyalty currency that unlocks bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points toward hotel stays, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for NFL Week 2 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on NFL Week 2 Sunday games:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the NFL section and select a game from Sunday's slate. Place your first real money wager using the SI1500 bonus code. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for players who have already claimed the welcome offer. Existing users can find daily bonuses, odds boosts, and other special offers by checking the Promos tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions rotate frequently and often target specific sports or events, giving you ongoing opportunities to maximize your betting value throughout the NFL season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.