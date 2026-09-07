BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for SMU vs. Florida State

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM on Monday, Sept. 7 when SMU takes on Florida State. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets on this matchup. You'll also earn $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare all your options before placing your first wager.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for SMU vs. Florida State

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" allows new users to place their first bet on the SMU vs. Florida State game with added security. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10 and place a real money wager on any market for the matchup. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

For example, if you bet $500 on SMU and the wager loses, you'll receive five $100 bonus bets to use on other markets. If you bet $75 and lose, you'll get one $75 bonus bet. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so use them quickly.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Use BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code "SI1500" to claim the offer.

Make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager to unlock your welcome bonus.

If your first bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Win or lose, you'll receive $50 MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for the SMU vs. Florida State game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the matchup:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook and use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place a real money wager on any market for the SMU vs. Florida State game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. After you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so check back often to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.