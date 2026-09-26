BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" ahead of the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup on Sept. 27. This welcome offer is part of BetMGM's sportsbook promos available to first-time users. A code is required to claim this offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Texas A&M vs. LSU

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Here's what you need to know about this promotion:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.

Place your first real money wager on any market, including the Texas A&M vs. LSU game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game and your bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll get one bonus bet worth $40. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Visit the BetMGM Rewards page for additional details.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game.

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM promo code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within seven days. Use your bonus bets on any available market before withdrawing winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for players who already have accounts. These ongoing offers can be found by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Check back frequently to discover additional ways to maximize your betting experience on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.