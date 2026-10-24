BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Get ready for UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 24 with a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" when they sign up. You'll also earn $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before placing your first wager on the card.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for UFC 333

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion for UFC 333:

You must deposit at least $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market for UFC 333.

If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll receive $50 MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.

For example, if you place a $500 bet on a UFC 333 matchup and it loses, you'll get five $100 bonus bets back to use on future wagers. If you bet $40 and lose, you'll receive one $40 bonus bet. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or gametime vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for UFC 333

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on UFC 333 using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500":

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button to create a new account. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the UFC 333 betting markets and place your first real money wager on any matchup or prop. If your bet loses, bonus bets equal to your stake will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any market before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore more BetMGM promotions beyond UFC 333

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing users with bonus bets, profit boosts, and other offers. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" tab. New boosts and bonuses appear frequently, giving you plenty of opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.