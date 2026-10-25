BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets on NFL Week 7 Sunday

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

This Sunday brings a full slate of NFL action, and I'm ready to make the most of it with a strong welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they sign up with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 on Oct. 25. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available right now, and it's perfect for betting on the day's marquee matchups.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 7 Sunday

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new customers. You'll need to enter the code during registration, make a minimum deposit of $10, and place your first real-money wager on any sport or betting market. If your initial bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets break down:

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Packers-Lions game at 4:25 PM ET and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets.

The bonus bets expire after seven days, so you'll want to use them quickly on games like Chiefs-Seahawks at 8:20 PM ET or any of Sunday's early matchups. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must wager your bonus bets once before withdrawing any winnings. You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Sunday's games

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on NFL Week 7 Sunday:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any game from Sunday's slate. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for returning customers throughout the week. These promotions vary by sport and betting type, so I recommend checking the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what's available. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience on major sporting events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.