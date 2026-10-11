BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Bonus for NFL Week 5

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

This Sunday brings some of the most compelling matchups of the NFL season, and you can maximize your betting experience with a BetMGM bonus code . New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use code SI1500 on Oct. 11. Whether you're looking to place bets on the 49ers-Seahawks showdown or explore other sportsbook promos , BetMGM delivers a welcome offer that rewards both winning and losing first bets.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 5

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new customers. You'll deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the 49ers-Seahawks game on Oct. 11. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings plus any bonus bets earned. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on the 49ers-Seahawks game and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits on digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

MGM Rewards Points are a loyalty currency that unlock multiple redemption options across BetMGM and the broader MGM ecosystem. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM bonus code for the 49ers-Seahawks game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on NFL Week 5:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Click the registration button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Enter the bonus code SI1500 during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the 49ers-Seahawks game or any other available market. Place your first real money wager of at least $10. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and user experience, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, head to the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM app to discover ongoing promotions, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers. These promotions update frequently, giving you multiple ways to enhance your betting throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.