BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Bills vs. Vikings Monday Night Football

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets as a new user on Nov. 9. Place your first real-money wager and get your stake back in bonus bets if it loses. It is one of the top sportsbook promos available for Buffalo vs. Minnesota Monday Night Football.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Bills vs. Vikings

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new customers. Enter the code at registration, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your qualifying wager on the Bills vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game or any other available market. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here is a breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

New users only. You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the welcome offer.

If your qualifying wager loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 are returned as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying amount. Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet.

For example, a $1,500 qualifying bet on Buffalo vs. Minnesota that loses would return five bonus bets of $300 each, totaling $1,500.

If your qualifying bet wins, you keep the winnings and no bonus bets are issued.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement. Only winnings from bonus bet wagers are withdrawable, not the bonus bets themselves.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM Sportsbook promo code is not available to anyone on a self-exclusion list. If you need support with problem gambling, use BetMGM's responsible gambling tools.

Bills vs. Vikings Monday Night Football odds

Spread: Buffalo Bills -3 (-115).

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills -173 to -178, Minnesota Vikings +145 to +150.

Total: Over/Under 44.5.

Odds are subject to change and may vary by sportsbook. Always confirm current lines on the BetMGM app before placing your wager.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for Bills vs. Vikings

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on Monday Night Football.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal details, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SI1500, when prompted during registration. Choose a deposit method, such as a credit card or PayPal, and deposit a minimum of $10. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on the Bills vs. Vikings game or any available market. If your bet loses, collect your bonus bets and wager them once before requesting a withdrawal.

Read our full BetMGM review to learn more about the platform.

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

New customers are not the only ones who benefit from betting with BetMGM. The platform regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions for existing account holders throughout the NFL season. Open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab to browse whatever offers are currently live. Checking back often is the best way to make sure you never miss a boost on a big game.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.